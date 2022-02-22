Jodie shares her life-changing journey

A BRAVE Limavady woman, who has suffered with Crohn's Disease for the last three years, has recently shared her traumatic journey living with an invisible illness and the drastic impact it has made on her everyday life.

After being told by a GP that her agonising symptoms were due to stress and anxiety in 2019, doubtful Jodie McKeegan was determined to get to the bottom of it.

After further testing, the 26-year-old recalled the moment that would change her life forever.

“I remember the moment I was told, it’s definitely a key memory for me,” recalls Jodie, who admits she has felt ‘like a prisoner to the disease’ with regular flare ups since her diagnosis in July 2021.

Jodie explained: “I was so scared before the colonoscopy as the team at the hospital had made me an emergency case as some of my symptoms were similar to bowel cancer.

“When my procedure was finished I was feeling quite tipsy from the gas and air.

“The specialist expressed to me with great sadness that I had Crohn’s Disease.

“However, I was actually relieved, I would even go as far to say a slight sense of calm.

“I had the answers I’d been waiting so long for.



