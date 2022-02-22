Number of improvements in pipeline for Arthur Cottage

PLANS are in the pipeline for a number of improvements to the historic Arthur Cottage in Cullybackey.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council propose to develop the cottage and to enhance the visitor experience as well as increase footfall to the visitor attraction.

Arthur Cottage it is the ancestral home of Chester Alan Arthur, the 21st President of the United States of America.

The proposals for the cottage were discussed during a closed section of a recent meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's Borough Growth Committee.

Details were provided on a number of proposals and approval from members was sought to proceed.

The minutes state: “Members welcomed the improvements and marketing of the cottage and it was suggested that council should work with local schools.

“In response to a suggestion the Mayor agreed to write to the two people who had worked at the cottage for many years, to thank them for their service and invaluable contribution to the visitor experience.”

ENHANCE

On the proposal of TUV Councillor Timothy Gaston and seconded by DUP Alderman Billy Ashe it was recommended that council approve the proposals outlined in the report to enhance the visitor experience at Arthur Cottage, develop the product offering, aim to increase usage and footfall.”

The minutes state that it was noted the approval would “assist the Ulster Scots Agency to develop a business case to lever the additional funding for further development”.