Reduction in anti-social behaviour remains a priority for Limavady

MEMBERS of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Limavady have assured local people that their response to recent reports of anti-social behaviour is a policing priority.

A multi-agency approach is being pursued with the local PSNI team working together with council and community representatives to address the problem.

Sergeant Mark Knowles with the Limavady Neighbourhood Team said: “Reduction in anti-social behaviour remains a priority for policing in Causeway Coast and Glens and, indeed, within my team.

“We are aware of the impact this can have on communities, particularly where the victims may be vulnerable.

“Recently, there have been increased reports of this type of behaviour and we are identifying areas where this is most problematic so that we can focus on reducing it by increasing patrolling in those areas and engaging with young people more.

“At present, local Neighbourhood Officers from my team are liaising with those affected most to offer support and crime prevention advice.”



