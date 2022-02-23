£2.9 Million Investment into Environmental Projects across the north

SINN Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP and Sinéad Ennis MLA have welcome the announcement of £2.9million in funding for the delivery of environmental projects across the north

Mr Hazzard said:

“Securing this funding for environmental projects ensuresorganisations and councils can deliver key projects that improve our natural space. Local organisations like Mourne Heritage Trust here in South Down, and their work restoring and maintaining path networks and tireless effort to aidrecovery from the ferocious fires that engulfed our mountains early last year, proves how important these organisations are.

To prioritise biodiversity and climate challenges, investment into the sustainability of our environment is crucial. This funding will allow organisations to unlock future opportunities for habitat restoration, enhancing our understanding and appreciation of our local environment and improve our green infrastructure.

As we continue on the pathway to recovery, it is vital that these organisations are supported to ensure their passionate and essential work of improving our environment is not disrupted. Investing in our environment means investing in our future generations and that is a priority.”

Ennis added:

“No doubt the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of getting outdoors and availing of the space around us. Here in South Down we have so many areas of natural beauty and this offers our local community more opportunities to enjoy and access these spots.

This funding comes at a time when demand for sustainable, green infrastructure and the protection and preservation of our natural environment is high.

Now is the time to face the climate change challenges, embrace opportunities and deliver key innovative projects that will help us achieve a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment here in South Down and across the north.

I encourage all environmental and conservation groups to keep an eye out for schemes opening soon that may be of benefit to their organisation.”