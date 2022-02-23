Friendship fun at Broughshane WI

President Annie Davison welcomed Sandy Wilson and Valerie Blake to the February meeting of Broughshane W.I.

They were both representing Broughshane & District Community Association.

Sandy spoke about post-Covid Community Planning, and members completed a questionnaire. This was an excellent opportunity to put forward our views and proposals for the ongoing development of our local services and facilities.

As it was our annual Friendship Fund night, International Officer Marie Harvey gave an inspiring talk on the current work of our affiliated charity ACWW (Associated Countrywomen of the World) whose projects are improving the lives of extremely deprived women and their families in various parts of the world.

Secretary Sandra Adams provided patterns and showed us some of the cute wee items we could knit for Antrim Hospital Premature Baby Unit, or if you preferred to sew, there were samples of cotton shoulder bags for drains or drivers used by the Surgical Ward and Macmillan Unit.

Elaine Hine, Ann McMaster and Sally McBurney were congratulated on gaining 2nd place in the recent Area Table Quiz competition. The monthly competition for A Foreign Postcard was won by Ann McMaster.

Members then enjoyed a fun game of Bingo, ably and humorously conducted by caller Beverly Kidd. Winners were Pat Hayes, Iris McCosh and Clare Barr. Pat Hayes had also the lucky number for the Magazine Prize Draw.

After a light supper, Mary Knox gave some tips on creating a Spring Floral Arrangement.