Packed programme of activities at Gracehill & Galgorm WI

The large hall at Galgorm Community Centre was a hive of activity for the February meeting. Lynda Brooks welcomed everyone and reminded the ladies about the safety regulations.

She then presented new member Tracey O'Neill with her membership card.

The institute Vice-President Rosemary Moore took 'Favourite Foods' as the basis for a very thoroughly planned presentation which encouraged members to interact by exchanging ideas and knowledge from so many collective years of culinary experience.

The starter course which Rosemary had made was smoked salmon ice-cream. This was served on Melba toast and everyone present enjoyed the opportunity to receive a sample of it.

While the ladies talked about what their favourite starters were, Rosemary had a large bacon and leek pie cooking.

She shared her traditional recipe and gave suggestions for vegetarian options.

Members of the catering committee helped to divide up and serve the cooked pie which also had a delicious smell.

Members discussed other favourite recipes like Shepherd's Pie, and how they can be adapted using different additional colourful and nutritious ingredients. Rosemary also gave her audience ideas for how to 'stretch' various other main course dishes to provide economical family meals.

For dessert Rosemary had prepared dainty pastry cases which she filled with stewed apples and topped with cream. When these were distributed, members agreed that these were simply delightful.

The president, Lynda Brooks gave the vote of thanks and presented Rosemary with a gift as a gesture of appreciation.

After a short break for refreshments, Lynda announced that Gracehill and Galgorm had teams competing in the Slemish Area W.I. Bowls and Quiz event which was coming up in Ahoghill Community Centre.

They were wished good luck when representing the institute. It had not been possible to hold this event for the last two years. It is encouraging that events are resuming again, with care and diligence.

Lynda then invited Ross McGookin to talk about making a spring flower arrangement which is the topic for the March meeting. It will take the form of a workshop and everyone is encouraged to bring their own materials.

To make the arrangement even more interesting, those attending are asked to incorporate a kitchen utensil. The arrangement is to be not greater than 30cms in diameter.

Ross had created a number of arrangements to inspire us.

She talked about different flowers and foliage which is easily available in our gardens or what we could look out for when walking locally.

New faces will be very welcome.

The person who creates the winning arrangement will be presented with the Ann Sambrook Award.

An independent judge will be responsible for this.

The beautiful crystal trophy was presented to the institute some years go by the late Mrs. Sambrook's daughter Carol, in memory of her mother who was a past president and a very multi-talented craftswoman.

This is the first time the institute will be able to present this award since 2019 due to the covid 19 pandemic.

It is hoped there will be a good attendance on Thursday 10th March.

The members voted overwhelmingly to continue afternoon meetings, so the March meeting will commence at 2 p.m. in the large hall of Galgorm Community Centre.

Lynda thanked everyone for attending and wished them a safe journey home.

Report submitted by:- Lynda Brooks (Mrs.)