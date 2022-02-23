Planning application lodged for extension of dental practice

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering a planning application to expand a dental practice in Portadown.

Lodged by agent HPA Architecture on behalf of applicant DJ Maguire and Associates Ltd, the application seeks to change Heathwood House’s use from a residential premises to one that can be used as a dental surgery.

The property is located at 87 Bridge Street, Portadown.

The work, the application explains, will form part of proposed enhancements to the existing dental practice and will allow it to improve the current facilities on offer for its NHS patients and staff.

If approved, the new accommodation will include four surgery rooms, with supporting ancillary accommodation and a further orthodontic suite and separate surgery room on the first floor.

Plans are also in place for the building to provide staff accommodation and a storage filling area. A minor extension to the front porch will also create a small reception office.

The application form notes Heathwood House currently comprises three stories of mixed use accommodation but due to its current condition the lowest floor is currently not in active use.

It also notes that should the plans come to fruition, the number of vehicles visiting the site on a daily basis is expected to increase by one.

The expansion will see 10 employees visiting the site on a daily basis and 47 others. In total it is anticipated the development will see 57 people visit the site on a daily basis.

Currently, it employs 25 staff and it is hoped this expansion will create six new roles within the company. A transport assessment submitted with the application suggests car parking facilities in Foundry Street should be able to accommodate the increase in travel to the site on a daily basis.