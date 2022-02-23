Tyrone woman creates mental health app

A COURAGEOUS Fintona woman has created a potentially life-changing mobile App called Informed Minds - the first of its' kind which works as a secondary suicide prevention / self-harm reduction model.

Sinead Welsh, a mother-of-three, first became aware of the serious concern of self harm and suicide rates in both rural and urban Northern Ireland in 2017 following returning home from living in Australia.

"In 2017, after ten glorious years in Melbourne and two children, as dual citizens of the UK and Australia we returned home to rural Fintona with a toddler and new born and a baby bump - one more on the way!

"I needed some family support to be honest and plus mum was getting older and we wanted the kids to grow up with their granny, nanny, cousins and in a small close knit community.

"Unfortunately it didn't take long to realise that there was a serious concern about self harm and suicide rates in both rural and urban Northern Ireland," said Sinead.

"It was in October 2019 when someone we loved aged 21 made an attempt to end his own life. It was totally devastating to our family, because to be honest we felt useless and hopeless.

"This was the pivotal moment that began with fear, transitioned to anger - which lead to my decision to bring my international and trauma informed ten years of experience back home to begin efforts to interject the scary self/ harm and Suicide rates here and to improve mental health well-being.

"We have co-authored a Theoretical Model of Change - pre publication on why and how early intervention has the power to save lives! Then the young adults that we interviewed were clear/ any support needed to be on their platform of choice- an App, plus it followed that our motto is “Keep It Real and Keep It Short."

In December 2020 when Queen's University Belfast’s Dr Best, specialising in Digital Mental Health and Dr Colm Walsh specialising in Masculinity, Violence and Trauma completed an Independent Evaluation report of Sinead's App with students across rural and urban areas of NI across all six county’s she implemented what App features and content the participants identified.

"At that point we featured 20 vlogs in our App, ten from real local people sharing their lives and learned challenges and stories of hope coupled with short three to five minute vlogs from multidisciplinary professionals offering their top tips on life, relationship and mental health topics.

"Today, we host 400+ real life vlogs. We have 77 volunteer student and professional ambassadors and eight expert advisors across stress, anxiety, mental health, addictions, crime, suicide, suicide in rural areas (farmers), sex exploitation and sexual behaviours, LGBTQ+ And Equality, a diversity and inclusion," she continued.

The vision and mission is to share short real life stories about life challenges, generate hope and the understanding that we are not the only people going through these challenges.

To improve mental health well-being, break down the stigma around mental health, and ultimately refuse self-harm and suicide rates locally, Nationally and one day, globally.

And so far the App has proved a success as the 39-year-old explained: "We are delighted to have launched the Informed Minds App on the Apple and Google Play Stores in October 2021 and we have secured our first corporate client with Connect Health Ltd.

"We are in advanced conversations with major educational Universities in the North and South of Ireland, plus health and social care sectors and charities who seek to purchase group subsections of our App so that their students, employees and member access the App for free.

"The feedback has been clear, the peer to peer videos have such power in that the knowing that others have been through something similar makes us feel hopeful, that we too can get through these challenges and curve balls that life may present."

In particularly, Sinead has a strong connection with farming and recent statistics state that over the last two years farmers have faced extreme weather conditions, poor harvests, supply chain shortages and a global pandemic which takes not only a physical but mental toll; therefore, it is no surprise that 92% of farmers under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as the biggest problem they face today.

"Given my line of work and experience, I’m sad to say that I’m not surprised.We all know that without farmers, we would have no food!

"There’s a large piece of work to do around raising the importance, profile and support to farmers and I do know that Rural Support, Embrace Farm and Yellow Wellies (with whom I’m an ambassador with) have been supporting farmers and their families for years and will continue their great work.

"But it’s to ease question, how do we encourage people to speak up about their stressors earlier, who do we get farmers go visit their GP, when there’s a stigma associated with mental health issues.

"And realistically how do we encourage farmers to visit their GP’s when new Covid rules make it near impossible to see a GP even to get a referral to get on a wait list! All these barriers effect us all, daily," she added.