'Why are bereaved families still waiting on funeral fund?'

A LOCAL councillor has urged the Sinn Fein Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey MLA, to explain why bereaved families are still waiting for the introduction of the Children’s Funeral Fund in Northern Ireland.

Having first brought the matter to the attention of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in 2018, Councillor Julie Flaherty said it was “shameful” that Northern Ireland still lags behind the rest of the UK thanks to its failure to introduce a fund to cover the cost of burying a child under the age of 18.

“It is nothing short of shameful that Northern Ireland remains the only part of the United Kingdom where the cost of burying of a child under 18 will not be covered by the Children’s Funeral Fund,” said the Ulster Unionist councillor.

“To learn that the roll-out of the long awaited and much-promised scheme is caught up in political wrangling following the DUP’s decision to withdraw the First Minister is a source of great distress and anger to me and many others.

“I feel as if I am caught up in some kind of time warp. I find myself once again writing letters and making pleas asking for the implementation of a Children’s Funeral Fund to a dysfunctional Assembly and a succession of Ministers and Secretaries of State.

“It is massively upsetting to me, and to many bereaved parents that yet again this special fund will be another victim of this latest selfish political stunt at Stormont.”

Cllr Flaherty, who lost her two-year-old son Jake in May 2015, said it is only fair bereaved families in Northern Ireland are given the same “support, understanding and respect as bereaved parents in the rest of the UK” and urged the Department for Communities and its Minister to explain why that is not the case.

“My Ulster Unionist colleagues are fully behind this, but it seems that the political will is just not there from others in Stormont to roll this scheme out,” said Cllr Flaherty.

“The Minister for Communities should be explaining why we are still waiting and tell us when we can expect it to happen. Two years on from the New Decade New Approach agreement (NDNA) we seem to be getting nowhere.

“To say I’m very frustrated and very disappointed would be a massive understatement. I have said on many occasions that this is within the gift of the Communities Minister and now she really needs to step up.

“I have been fighting for this for longer than my son lived. Believe me when I say that I will not be going away. I shall keep asking.

“The ask is not excessive, it is not controversial, it is not of interest to one party interest or community, instead it is the right and compassionate thing to do. This is not about politics – this is about people.”

While waiting for parity to be restored between parents in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has waived burial fees in its cemeteries for children under the age of 18, a move that has cost local ratepayers around £3,500.