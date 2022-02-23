Depression charity offering mental health support in Strabane

AWARE, the depression charity for Northern Ireland, is welcoming new members to its Strabane Support Group.

The support group welcomes people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar, with AWARE trained facilitators hosting the groups in a safe, respectful and confidential environment.

The Strabane group meets fortnightly on Wednesday evenings in the Melvin Complex Centre.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, March 2.

The support groups allow attendees to share feelings and get support from other group members through talking whilst learning more about mental health and new ways to cope through shared experiences.

Jarlath McCreanor, an AWARE support group facilitator, first came to a group as a member in 2010.

“I found that the people there understood my journey with mental illness as they were in or had been in the same place as me," she said.

"I soon found myself opening up, feeling less lonely and it put structure in my week.

"From there, I went on to become a group facilitator. I volunteer at three groups a week and the reason why I dedicate so much of my time to them is that I believe in them! I know from a first-hand perspective that they work!

"These groups are changing people's lives and providing hope for those who feel like they are in a dark place that is never ending."

If you’re interested in coming along to the Strabane support group, hesitate to get in touch with AWARE’s support services team at info@aware-ni.org