Local MLAs welcome lifting of Covid restrictions

LOCAL MLAs have welcomed the recent announcement that remaining restrictions are to be lifted in Northern Ireland.

Following last Tuesday's decision issued by Health Minister Robin Swann, this now means that face coverings, Covid certificates in nightclubs, track and trace requirements and a maximum of 30 people in private homes are no longer legally binding in Northern Ireland.



Mr Swann said the remaining measures would instead be issued as guidance to the public.

Speaking on Friday, George Robinson MLA said he is encouraged by the lifting of covid-19 restrictions and hopes that we may be on track to a return to normality.



“The community has shown outstanding discipline and commitment in their adherence to covid-19 guidelines over the past two years,” he said.



“While I am pleased that restrictions have been removed, I urge caution as we are still seeing admissions to hospital from this virus.



“It is my hope that, with some common sense measures, we will be able to get back to a normal daily routine.



“This will be welcome news for our local traders who will be able to return to full operation,” he added.



SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter also welcomed the news. She told the Northern Constitution:“The lifting of restrictions is positive for people across the north and I understand many will be happy after the extremely difficult period of the past two years.



“The public have made sacrifices to protect themselves and those around them and it finally looks like we are on the road to some kind of normality.

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*