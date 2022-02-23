Police appeal following discovery of crashed car

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for witnesses following the report of a road traffic collision during the early hours of Tuesday morning, February 22.

A report was made just before 2:30am about a blue Ford Fiesta that was found in a ditch on Victoria Road, between Strabane and Ballymagorry.

Officers responded and located the vehicle, however, there was no was in the car.

Despite extensive checks carried out by officers at the scene, they were unable to locate any persons.

Inspector McDermott said: "An investigation is underway into this incident and we are working to establish who was driving the vehicle, where it had come from and where it was being driven to.

"I want to take this opportunity to make a direct appeal to the occupant, or occupants of the car to contact us immediately."

Police ask anyone who was driving on Victoria Road between 1:30am and 2:25am and who believes they saw the vehicle, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 95 of 22/02/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/