Appeal after badger found caught in snare

POLICE are appealing for information following the discovery of a badger trapped by a snare.

Officers were alerted to the distressing scene at Lisdillon Road, Strabane, on February 18.

"Police attended Lisdillon Road, Strabane, on February 18 in relation to the report of a badger being trapped by a snare," a police spokesperson said.

"It is believed that the badger may have been trapped for a couple of days.

"Could anyone using these types of snares check them regularly as there is legislation governing their use.

"If anyone has any information regarding the use of snares on the Lisdillon Road please contact police on 101 quoting ref 1016 of the 18/02/2022.

"For the wildlife lovers out there you’ll be glad to know the badger is alive and well."