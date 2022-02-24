Cadets dig in for Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a combined operation at Ecos Centre

LOCAL young people involved with the army and sea cadets joined forces at the weekend to play their part in a ‘green project’ for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

C Company, 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force (ACF) along with cadets from Ballymena Sea Cadets planted trees for the Platinum Jubilee “Queen’s Green Canopy” in celebration of the Queen’s 70 years of service to the Nation.

Two hundred and fifty trees were planted, one tree for each Cadet and CFAV within the Company.

They were joined by the Hon Colonel of 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force, Lord-Lieutenant Mr David McCorkell KstJ, the Mid and East Antrim (MEA) Deputy Mayor Councillor Matthew Armstrong and 1st (NI) Bn Commandant Colonel Adrian Donaldson MBE.

The Army Cadets from C Coy area including Ballymena, Cullybackey and Cambridge House Detachments along with Ballymena Sea Cadets gathered together, spades in hand, on a stretch of selected ground at the Ecos Centre Ballymena on a cold wintery Saturday morning.

After a few words from the Deputy Mayor and instruction from Marlene Gattineau MEA Parks Team, the cadets, parents and instructors set about planting the young oak trees, whilst Piper Josh Anderson from 1st (NI) Battalion, Band Drums Pipes played in the background.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell KstJ said: “It was a privilege to join C Company, and Ballymena Sea Cadets to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee by taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“ I hope that the cadets will nurture these trees and watch them grow as a living testament of long and selfless service of HM The Queen.

“It was a great initiative to brave the weather and get these cross-service cadet groups together. I would like to congratulate all involved for organising such a special morning”.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 inviting people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

The planting of trees will create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

Cadet Illaria Grimason, from Ballymena Detachment said;

“It’s great to see everyone here today taking part in celebrating Her Majesty’s 70 years of Service.”.

Many thanks to Mid and East Antrim Council who kindly provided the location and the Ceremonial Plaque.