Call for Muckamore Inquiry virtual session

THE Muckamore Abbey Hospital Public Inquiry Team is calling for people affected by issues at Muckamore Abbey Hospital to come along to a virtual Information Session.

The Information Session, led by the Public Inquiry Chair, Tom Kark QC, will provide those affected by Muckamore Abbey Hospital the opportunity to engage with the Inquiry Team and receive further information about the Inquiry process.

The Information Session is set to take place virtually via Zoom on Wednesday March 9 at 5pm.

The Inquiry Team has asked that all attendees register for the Information Session. This can be done by phoning the Inquiry Team directly on 028 9051 5462 or by emailing info@mahinquiry.org.uk. An invitation link will be sent ahead of the session.

All contact will remain confidential, and those attending will be treated with complete sensitivity.

Prior to the session, those who can, are encouraged to fill out the short contact form available on the Inquiry website at www.mahinquiry.org.uk

Chair of the Inquiry, Tom Kark QC said: “This independent Public Inquiry has been set up to consider the serious and complex issues at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

“This Inquiry is about the wellbeing of vulnerable people who have been entrusted into the care of others, often away from their families.

“We want all those who have information, of whatever nature, to come forward ahead of the commencement of hearings and I encourage all those affected to engage with the Inquiry.

“I recognise that this may be an extremely distressing time for some, and I can assure individuals that all engagement with the Inquiry will be treated with sensitivity.”