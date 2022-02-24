Lynelle seeks Teachers' Union Vice-Presidency

BALLYMENA teacher, Lynelle Fenton, is hoping to become the next Vice-President of the Ulster Teachers’ Union.

Lynelle who teaches in Braidside Integrated Primary School has been nominated by the North Eastern Area Association and is standing in the Union’s election for Vice-President.

If successful she will serve as Vice-President for a year and the will automatically become President the following year.

“Lynelle is a very hard working and dedicated member of the Union,” said Lexie Scott, secretary of the local Mid Antrim Branch.

“I am sure she would make an excellent President.”

The Ulster Teachers’ Union is the only teachers’ union based in Northern Ireland and represents teachers in all spheres of education.

“This is a tremendous honour,” commented Lynelle, “I hope that many of our members will take the time to vote and will consider supporting me.”

Lynelle has been teaching for 23 years, the past 15 of those in Braidside.

She has served as a Branch and Area Association Officer and is currently one of the Association’s representatives on the Union’s Central Executive Committee.

“I believe it is a mark of a thriving Union that we have two very good candidates standing for this post,’ continued Lexie, ‘ but obviously we are certain that Lynelle is the best person for this job.”

UTU members will have received their ballot papers during the half term holidays.