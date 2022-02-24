Delight as Ben secures long-term care

A VICTORIA Bridge mum has spoken of her delight at securing long-term care close to home for her son who has complex needs.

Ben O'Neill's family faced the heartbreaking prospect of him being sent miles away from all that he knows due to a lack of appropriate facilities in Northern Ireland to care for young people like him with complex needs.

Fourteen-year-old Ben has Kabuki Syndrome - a rare genetic disorder that results in learning disabilities as well as physical disabilities.

He is non-verbal, has a number of behavioural difficulties and requires 24/7 care.

Ben has spent periods on short-stay respite but the Knockavoe School pupil needed longer-term care.

A recommendation had been made to move him to a facility in Dublin or Navan, but this would have taken him miles away from his family and school and his mum, Ciara Gilliland, was determined to fight to have her son placed somewhere closer to home.

Last November, Ciara bravely embarked on a campaign in an effort to find a suitable placement for Ben.

At the time she spoke of the need to secure long-term provision not just for her son but other children with similar complex needs.

Ben's case was subsequently raised in the Assembly chamber at Stormont and at Derry City and Strabane District Council.

After a number of meetings with Western Trust officials, it has been confirmed that the facility at Avalon House in Omagh where Ben had been staying on a short-term basis, will now be converted to allow him to stay there until he turns 18, meaning he will not be uprooted from his family to a care setting far away.

Confirming the news, a delighted Ciara said: "It's great news and it's just such a relief to know that Ben is allowed to stay in Avalon House where he is very happy.

"He absolutely loves it there and I couldn't have wished for a better outcome.

"We had an appraisal meeting just before Christmas, where all options were put to me for Ben, including the possibility of Dublin and Navan.

"I was told that it's a great place and I said, 'although it's amazing for other children, it's not for Ben'.

"I disagreed with everything that was put before me and then I was asked what I wanted for Ben. That was that he should stay where he is.

"Thankfully the Trust agreed, so for that to happen they had to apply to go from a respite facility to a long-term, medium-term and short-stay facility."

Avalon House is designed to offer respite care for young people, but following Ciara's high profile campaign, the facility will now be restructured so that Ben and others in long and medium term care will have their own space separate to those receiving respite care.

""When the structural work is done, it will be a building for short, medium and long stay children. Ben is really, really happy and content at Avalon," Ciara continued.

"The people who care for him are so good to him, and I have a great working relationship with them too.

"It's only up the road so I get to see him twice a week on a Monday with another family member, and on a Thursday myself. Visits we both look so forward too.

"He's really happy that he's getting to see all his siblings and family. It also means he gets to stay in his school which he just loves.

"If he had have been moved elsewhere, far away, it would have been so upsetting for him."

Ciara says work has already begun to assess options for Ben once he turns 18.

"Ben absolutely loves where he is now but I understand that he can't stay there forever, because it is for children," she explained.

"Ben will be 18 in four years time, so the focus now at all the meetings is to work on finding the best place for him.

"I don't want to go through all this again so I would like to have something sorted so that it will be a smooth transition.

"When he's an adult there will be much more of a choice. I want him to know his new home and to be familiar with it and staff way before he is 18."

While it hasn't been an easy time, it's only now with the formal confirmation that Ben can stay close to home that Ciara can appreciate the change she has affected.

"It's been a stressful few months, but I'm glad that I kept fighting for Ben," she said. "Now, I know that the decision I made was the right one for both of us."

"I just had to speak out and couldn't see him moved so far away from home. That was never an option I was going to accept.

"There are so many people who helped and supported me - I can't thank them all enough.

"I couldn't believe the amount of support when we went public with Ben's story, and I think it was the pressure of social media and media that really helped bring the change and allowed Ben to stay where he is, and most importantly, where he is happy.

"Everyone has been so positive and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped get Ben's story out there and heard.

"I'm just so glad we're in this position now where Ben can stay where he loves until he's 18, but it's not just for Ben, it will help other children and their families too."