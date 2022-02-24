Drugs seized during police patrol in Donemana

OFFICERS from Strabane's Neighbourhood Policing Team have seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

The seizure was made after officers on patrol on Berryhill Road in Donemana on Tuesday (February 22) were alerted to a vehicle in the area just before 6pm.

Following checks carried out at the scene, officers subsequently seized a quantity of suspected cannabis in the car.

The 20-year-old driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for offences, including driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Sergeant Wilders said: "This was good police work by our officers on routine patrol in the village and I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in the area, to please contact us so we can take action.

"The information you tell us helps makes our neighbourhoods safer.

"Information can be provided on the non-emergency number 101, or to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."