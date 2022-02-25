Omagh singer teams up with Justin McGurk for 'Whiskey Lullaby' cover

OMAGH'S very own up-and-coming country star, Cara McGillion, has released her very own rendition of 'A Whisky Lullaby'.

But the Omagh singer couldn't have covered the immensely well-known track by Brad Paisley and Allison Krauss single-handedly, and as such enlisted the help of none other than fellow country star Justin McGurk.

The multi award-winning song, written by Jon Randall and Bill Anderson, was first performed and released by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss. The song shocked the American Country Music Industry but went on to win song of the year at the CMAs in 2005.

And it's fair to say the Cara and Justin's efforts have done the song justice. Putting their spin on the popular track full of heartache and sorrow, the local duo's effort is now available on Itunes and can be requested on local radio stations.

According to Cara, collaborating with Justin McGurk, who was a well-known performer and the charismatic front man of 'The Boogie Men', was an "unreal experience."

"I’m still learning all about performing, recording, and working in the industry, so working alongside Justin was unreal experience for me," she explained.

"He gave me lots off advice that I can use with all my future endeavours. Justin is extremely talented, and I believe that our voices work well together in telling the story of Whiskey Lullaby.”

Likewise, Justin said that working with Cara was "delightful."

He explained: “Like Cara I’m huge fan of both Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley who are among my favourite artists.

"Whilst in Nashville some years ago on a song writing trip I met the writer of Whiskey Lullaby Jon Randal, So I was delighted when Cara asked me to join her on this recording.”

The newest recording is especially poignant for Cara, who admits she is Brad Paisley fanatic, having listened to the song from a young age.

She also cites Allison Krauss as an artist that gives her immense inspiration on her musical journey, which has taken her the length and breadth of the country, and to countless venues further afield.

"The latest track is very different to stuff I've done before," she said. "I am a massive American country fan since I was little, and I really admire Brad Paisley. When I didn't get tickets to show in Dublin I was so upset!

"I like to think we have put our own spin on the new track, from the vocals to the instrumental. I cannot wait to hear what people think!"

Cara's musical career has been going from strength-to-strength in recent months, with regular gigs in local towns such as Castlederg, Strabane and Omagh, and further afield in venues in Limavady and Moville, Co Donegal.