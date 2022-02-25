Realising Strabane's economic potential will transform North West, business leaders told

BUSINESS leaders from across the North West gathered in Strabane to discuss the town’s potential for investment, innovation and economic growth.

Held in the Fir Trees Hotel, the event showcased Strabane’s economic strengths and reinforced the wider North West as a great place to live, work and do business.

Invest NI Board member and 21 Training chairman, Kieran Kennedy, spoke at the event which presented the opportunities that exist in Strabane and the plans to create jobs, economic growth, and prosperity in the town.

Hosted by the renowned local-born journalist, Declan Curry, the event featured prominent entrepreneurs who spoke of the opportunities Strabane gave them in the growth and success of their businesses.

The event was held in partnership with Allstate NI and 21 Training, with attendees hearing from foreign investors who spoke of the advantages of doing business in the North West.

‘Succeed North West’ was led by the Derry Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland, North West Regional College, Ulster University, Western Health and Social Care Trust and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Key strategic partners involved then plan to take the event on the road across the UK and Ireland and beyond to promote the North West as a leading location on the island of Ireland for business and entrepreneurship.

Kieran Kennedy, chairman of 21 Training, said: "I was thrilled to speak at the Succeed North West event in Strabane in what was a fantastic celebration of the growing business community here.

"Since I embarked on my career over 40 years ago, I have always seen first-hand the spirit, drive and ambition of entrepreneurs in this area.

"The event only reinforced my belief that there is an abundance of potential in this region and the key stakeholders are committed to realising it.”

Stephen Lomas, senior manager of Allstate NI, added: "Based in North America, Allstate NI invested in Strabane over a decade ago and we continue to enjoy great success in the town today.

"The skills base in the region is a major draw, with this only set to grow with the developments promised in the Derry City and Strabane City Deal.

"I look forward to further events like these which celebrate the growth of our fantastic Strabane business community.”

Also present at the event was Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“There is a shared ambition to grow the standing of the North West as a great place to live, work and do business," he said.

"The Derry City and Strabane City Deal and Inclusive Future Funds will transform the entire city region, bringing growth and prosperity to Strabane and the wider North West.

"Strabane is an integral part of our regional economy and the event illustrated the shared drive that council, Invest NI, the Chamber, and businesses here have to drive forward its economic potential.”

Paul Clancy, chief executive of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, also commented: "Strabane has significant untapped potential which, when fulfilled, will bring growth, transformation and revitalization to the town and the wider North West.

"The proposed redevelopment of the North West Regional College’s Strabane campus in the town centre will be a key pillar of the regeneration of our city region.

"The work of Strabane BID, Enterprise Strabane, and other organisations continues to maximise the town’s economic potential, adding more to the Strabane’s business and investment offering.

“We are on the cusp of something great in the North West, something which can benefit businesses, workers and families across the region.

"Looking forward, I would encourage any growing business to consider investing in Strabane, and to join the thriving, supportive, and prosperous business community present here.”