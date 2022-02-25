Trust launching overseas recruitment strategy to address neonatal staffing crisis

THE Western Trust is to launch a fresh recruitment strategy in an attempt to entice specialist neonatal nurses from overseas to work at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

This is just one of many strategies currently being considered to address staffing challenges within the Neonatal Unit.

The Trust would like to entice local neonatal nurses who may have left the country to live in countries such as Australia, Canada, United States - and even England, Scotland and Wales - to come back to the area.

The Western Trust is currently engaging with a recruitment company to help with this goal, explained Deirdre Mahon, director of Women and Children’s Services.

The recruitment company will also aim to promote the very best of Fermanagh to "try to encourage people to come here".

A project board has been established to look at all aspects of the neonatal delivery service at the South West Acute Hospital, Ms Mahon said at a Western Trust briefing yesterday (Tuesday).

"The PR campaign will promote how great this place is to work and live.

"We are also trying to 'grow our own', so we are trying to identify four nurses who could train up in this speciality. The challenge we have is freeing them up because we're very challenged right throughout the hospitals in both Altnagelvin and South West Acute. But that's our plan."

The Trust would like to reassure any expectant parents and the wider public that they are "absolutely committed to working through the current staffing challenges in the Neonatal Unit at South West Acute and indeed support the neonatal services and maternity services, not just across the whole trust but Northern Ireland", continued Ms Mahon.

"Neonatal services are very challenged throughout the whole of Northern Ireland in relation to staffing.

"Over recent years and months, many senior and experienced neonatal nurses have left due to retirement, to pursue different career paths and to accommodate a better family life balance.

"As you can imagine, working with little, fragile babies for a lot of people is very stressful and it is hard to get people to work in this specialty.

"But the result is that we are having great difficulty providing adequate nursing cover for many shifts. The staff that are there are really exhausted, they're working long hours of overtime to keep the unit going because we are absolutely committed to keeping this unit going."

Ms Mahon stressed that "we are absolutely not cutting neonatal or maternity services".

"I couldn't be clearer about that," she added.

"We are doing everything in our power to try to recruit and address gaps in our workforce to ensure a safe and sustainable neonatal service.

"However, we have, to date, been unsuccessful in attracting and employing trained and experienced neonatal nurses. We have been trying for the last couple of years.

"This is a regional and national shortage of trained neonatal nurses. There is a neonatal network within Northern Ireland and this issue has been escalated to the Public Health Agency and the Health and Social Care Board.

"Because of the specialist knowledge and skills required to care for sick babies, there have been no opportunities for cross-cover across hospital sites, which is what we would normally do. But it has been so challenging throughout Northern Ireland.

"The Trust accepts nurses from adult and children [units] and midwives. Some midwives are working temporarily but they are not qualified in the specialty of neonatal. They require a further period of training and support.

"Contrary to popular opinion, the pandemic is very much still with us; we still have quite a lot of staff off isolating and indeed quite sick. So in addition to our long-term staffing issues, we have short-term staffing issues."

Ms Mahon continued: "While we recognise the shortage of neonatal nurses in SWAH has been an ongoing concern, the unit has implemented a contingency plan to ensure all babies born in the hospital are safely cared for. This is nothing but a safety issue.

"This is including reducing cot capacity in order to provide an emergency and stabilisation of sick and pre-term babies to another regional unit for ongoing specialist care if required. It is also important to note that all of the babies transferred during this period would have met the criteria for transfer regardless of the aforementioned challenges.

"To date, no babies have been moved to any other unit from outside of the region."