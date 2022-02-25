War of words over rates rise as Kelly accuses Wilson of 'publicity stunt'

COUNCILLORS are at loggerheads over the new rate struck for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council last week.

The Antrim Guardian reported last week that a majority of council members voted to apply a modest increase of 1.9% to the rates.

Coupled with an anticipated Regional Rates freeze, this equates to an overall increase of 0.84% or 15 pence per week for an average household and is well below the rate of inflation.

The council has had the lowest rates increases since the merger between Antrim and Newtownabbey back in 2015.

The council also announced that the borough is set to attract over £1bn of public and private sector investment.

This will generate at least 2,000 new jobs locally and bring significant regeneration benefits and commercial opportunities to local suppliers.

The council is also planning an ambitious investment of £35m into the development of new and refurbished facilities for residents, visitors and local businesses as it aims to battle back from the ravages of the pandemic.

However Dunsilly SDLP councillor Ryan Wilson said that he had been contacted by many ratepayers ‘furious’ at the decision to increase rates yet again.

“We all recognise that good public services must be properly funded to ensure they meet the needs of our community.” he said.

“However, we are in the middle of a cost of living crisis, families, businesses and other households are struggling to make ends meet.

“This increasing burden at a time of hardship is unforgivable.

“I’m glad my SDLP colleagues voted against the increase but with all other parties, DUP, UUP, Alliance and Sinn Fein voting to increase your Rates bill, unfortunately it was passed.

“It seems that they often can’t agree on anything except when it comes to making life tougher for businesses and households across Antrim and Newtownabbey.

“Remember this decision when it comes to voting in May.”

He concluded: “Thank you to my SDLP colleagues Roisin Lynch SDLP, Noreen McClelland and Thomas Burns for taking a stand and standing up for the hard pressed ratepayers of this Borough.”

However Antrim Alliance rep Neil Kelly expressed ‘anger and concern’ at what he called a ‘political stunt’ by the SDLP in opposing the rates increase and supporting a 0% increase this year which they failed to justify.

“I made the proposal at the meeting to set the rate at an increase of 1.9% for the incoming financial year.” he said.

“I did this after careful consideration and consultation with staff and colleagues.

“All staff worked exceptionally hard to come back to us with the lowest rate increase across all 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

“If I had any doubt that this could have been lower you can rest assured I would not have made the proposal.

“This increase will mean an average increase in domestic rates of £7.80 per year per household, which is 65p per month or 15p per week and while this is an increase it is the lowest in the country.

“As I said at the meeting it would be great if we could have a 0% increase every year but unfortunately this was not possible this time round.

“If we went for a 0% increase we would leave a financial gap of approximately £1m.

“To fill that gap we would have to cut services, staff or a combination of both.

“The SDLP were asked several times at the meeting what their plan was to save the £1m required to have a 0% increase but no plan was offered.

“I said at the meeting that a 0% increase would be reckless and irresponsible but yet the SDLP went ahead and objected to the lowest increase this year without offering any alternative to balance the books.”

He said that Councillor Wilson ‘was quick to take to social media commending SDLP colleagues.

Mr Kelly continued: “What he failed to tell us was that the SDLP voted for rises above 1.9% in a number of other council areas.

“While the SDLP voted AGAINST a 1.9% increase in ANBC the SDLP voted FOR increases of 1.95% in Newry, Mourne and Down.

“They voted in favour of a 1.97% rise in Armagh,Banbridge and Craigavon. At Belfast City Council the SDLP voted for a 2.99% increase, a 3.64% increase in MEA and in Mid Ulster the SDLP actually seconded a proposal for the highest increase in Northern Ireland at 3.9% which is more than double our increase of 1.9% - you couldn’t make it up!

“The SDLP need to come clean and tell why they say they are ‘standing up for the hard pressed ratepayers of this Borough’ yet support and indeed second the highest increase in the country in Mid Ulster.

“It really does contradict what councillor Wilson is saying about why the SDLP objected to an increase in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

“It is obvious to me that this was a stunt by the SDLP to try to get public support and they have not yet told the ratepayer how they would fund a 0% increase.

“They offered nothing at the meeting even though they were asked several times to tell us their plan to pay for this.

“In my opinion this was not acting in the best interests of our constituents and could have put services and jobs at risk if we had to find a £1m saving. ”

Mr Kelly concluded: “Councillor Wilson said on social media “Remember this decision when it comes to voting in May”

“I have to say I really do hope the voters in Antrim and Newtownabbey remember this in May as it really does show that when it comes making responsible financial decisions to provide value for money services for the ratepayer the SDLP fall short of the mark.”