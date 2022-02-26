Hargey announces £2.6million regeneration of Warrenpoint Promenade

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced a £2.6million public realm scheme for Warrenpoint Promenade.

The new works will deliver a high quality public realm scheme including replacement of footpaths, repairs to the sea wall and replacement street furniture.

The investment comes from the Department for Communities (£1.96million) and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (£651,000).

Making the announcement, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted to announce this £2.6m investment to Warrenpoint Promenade, with £1.96m coming from my Department. This is a major investment and will help support a sustainable town centre.

“Warrenpoint is a beautiful coastal town and its port location draws visitors by sea, by ferry and by road. The improvements to the promenade area will deliver a more welcoming environment for all – residents, business and visitors.

“It will provide a safe, accessible and attractive shared space for people to enjoy and enhance the potential to attract tourism and preserve the town’s identity, retail and hospitality offering.

“The funding will complement previous public realm works at Church Street, the Square and Queen Street, funded by my Department and is part of my ongoing commitment to the regeneration of our town and city centres.”

Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Cllr Cathy Mason, stated that: “This first phase of the Front Shore Public Realm Scheme represents the next stage of trying to build on recently completed projects in Warrenpoint Park and the Church Street/Square town centre enhancements."

She added: “This is an opportunity to significantly improve the physical infrastructure of the front shore area and with this being a priority project for Council, we look forward to working in partnership with DfC to ensure full delivery of the future Breakwater and Car-Park phases in years to come.”

The public realm scheme will be managed by the Council and work is due to get underway in Spring 2022.