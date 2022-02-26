Jason back at Market Place

JASON Byrne will return to The Market Place Theatre stage on Thursday, 10 March, with his new show, ‘On Your Marks, Get Set, Gig!’

Jason has been On His Marks since March 2020. Now he’s set and ready to explode on to the stage. ‘The Outright King Of Live Comedy’ [The Times] is ready to take back and carefully disinfect his crown. How can one man’s life continue to fall apart while he is essentially locked in his own house? This hilarious brand new show sees Jason attempt to make sense of the year in which his life officially became a sitcom script. He’s absolutely bursting for a chat. Are you up for it, cause ready or not here he comes.

Then on Saturday, 19 March, it’s the turn of Irish cult comedy hero, Owen Colgan, and his brand new show ‘Still Alive’. Owen is best known for his role as Buzz McDonnell from Hardy Bucks for which he has starred in four hit seasons aired on Ireland's national broadcaster RTE and the Hardy Bucks hit movie which media coined 'the Irish Hangover' and was produced by the mammoth Universal Studios.

These comedy performances are recommended for age 16+ as they may contain material that some people could find offensive.

