Stendhal presents Bell X1 at Derry Jazz Festival

THE big names keep rolling in for the 2022 edition of the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival as Stendhal Festival has announced that it is hosting an intimate night with Bell X1 at the Nerve Centre on Sunday, May 1.

The Multi-platinum selling Irish four-piece will be performing a semi-acoustic show accompanied by Dowry Stings, in what promises to be a magical experience.

The band are constantly evolving and changing things up for themselves and their fans and this collaboration with Dowry Strings has resulted in an incredible and quite moving live experience.

This highly anticipated show will debut new material along with a lot of the favourites spanning over the last 20 years.

Stendhal Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “Its brilliant to be involved with the Derry Jazz Festival this year, it’s the biggest Jazz Festival in the country and we are really happy to be supporting the event this year by bringing Bell X1 to the Nerve Centre.

“The show itself promises to be something very special for fans old and new and while not jazz in strictest sense, we think that this is a fantastic addition to the festival this year.”

Andrea Campbell, Event Organiser, Derry City & Strabane District Council added: “We are delighted to be teaming up with the Stendhal Festival to add Bell X1 to our exciting lineup for the 2022 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival.

“The team are really excited to be able to deliver the festival to a live audience for the first time in three years and this semi-acoustic show promises to be a real treat for fans of Bell X1.

Andrea Added: “We have some exciting new initiatives planned for 2022 including the Gay McIntyre Stage in Guildhall Square as well as the return of our Jazz Hubs in The Playhouse, Bennigans Bar and the Great Hall at Magee University so it promises to be a festival to remember.”

For tickets and more info visit bit.ly/jazz-bellx1