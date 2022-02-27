Ennis to seek re-election in South Down this May

SINN Fein MLA Sinead Ennis is to seek re-election at the forthcoming NI Assembly Elections.

Following the announcement, Ennis expressed:

“It has been an honour to serve the people of South Down as an MLA since 2017 and I am delighted to be selected as a Sinn Féin candidate for the upcoming Assembly election in May.

“Delivering projects like Narrow Water Bridge, investing in our towns and villages improving community and sporting facilities and supporting our farming and fishing industries are key priorities for me.

“Health is a priority for Sinn Fein and we are committed to making health the Executive’s number one priority for the next three years. I will continue to be a champion for Daisy Hill hospital. It is vital that we not only protect services in Daisy Hill but that we meet the health needs of our growing community for years to come.

“I want to continue to stand up for South Down and be a strong voice for communities from Annaclone to Annalong and Ballymartin to ballyholland right at the heart of government.

“Working together we can prioritise health, housing and jobs and create a stronger economy to build a modern progressive society based on fairness and equality.”