Free training for local people now on offer at Habitat ReStore

HABITAT for Humanity has launched ‘Foundations at ReStore’ courses in Ballymena.

Would you like to build confidence, retrain, or even start a new career?

With support from The Gallaher Trust, Habitat ReStore Ballymena is offering free, practical and accessible courses accredited by OCN NI.

Habitat ReStore is the low-cost DIY store that builds sustainable community, directly tackling poverty here in Ireland.

By selling donated new and used building supplies and home improvement materials ReStore enables local people to improve their homes at low cost, provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and abilities, and diverts tons of reusable waste from landfill.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity Ireland said, “The Foundations training will build on the positive impact we already see for local people and the wider community at ReStore.

“Whether local people want to learn new skills to thrive in retail, get support in applying for a job, or take time to think about their personal wellbeing and building resilience, we are excited that this training will provide opportunities for more local people.”

Register your interest or learn more at www.habitatni.co.uk/foundations or email mattr@habitatireland.org for more information.