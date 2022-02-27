Man stabbed at Cushendall Road

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Police received a report of an incident at a house at Cushendall Road, Ballymena, at around 10.30am on Sunday 27th February.

Officers attended to find a male receiving treatment from ambulance staff to a number of stab wounds which at this time are not believed to be life threatening. A 32 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody. There are no further details at present.

