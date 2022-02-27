Dungannon Swifts to substitute turf pitch at Stangmore Park

Dungannon Swifts' grass pitch at Stangmore Park

The much-loved turf pitch at Stangmore Park is to make way for a 3G substitute with Dungannon Swifts the most recent Premiership side to change to a synthetic style surface.

The Club's Board has made the pragmatic resolution to raise the turf on the finish of the season and lay a new 3G pitch in time for the new marketing campaign.

