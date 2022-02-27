Newly Qualified Paediatric Nurse praises Neonatal Unit in Altnagelvin Hospital

NEWLY qualified Children and Young People's Nurse Nicole Brady based at Altnagelvin Hospital’s Neonatal Unit is encouraging others to consider a career in neonatal nursing and paediatrics and explains why the Western Trust is a great place to work:

Nicole explains: “The Altnagelvin Neonatal Unit is an 18-bedded unit providing care for babies that are born too young to sick, or needing additional care

“We have babies at Level one, two and three here in the unit which is Intensive Care, High Dependency and Special Care. Altnagelvin’s Neonatal unit is part of the Neonatal Network Northern Ireland which provides high quality service for the development of outcome-led care.



“Staff who come to work in the Neonatal Unit in Altnagelvin will work as part of a multidisciplinary team. This is a very highly specialised team consisting of Neonatal Nurses, Paediatric Doctors, Dietitians, Speech and Language Therapists, Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists. We all work together to provide quality care for the babies.

“For nurses who come to work in the Neonatal Unit; you will be provided with specialist training such as neonatal life support, breastfeeding training, additional care for bereavement and also the Queen's University Belfast modules or advanced neonatal care.”



Nicole continued: “I am part of the rotational programme within Altnagelvin Hospital, where we work nine months in the neonatal unit, followed up by nine months in the paediatric ward. The benefits of working in the neonatal unit and in the paediatric ward, as part of the rotational programme, mean that you get to work in areas of ICU, high dependency and also the general medical and surgical areas of a paediatric ward.



“As a newly qualified nurse this is so beneficial and makes you feel much more experienced and be able to be a better Children and Young People's Nurse.



“Since coming to work here in Altnagelvin, I have been welcomed by lots of friendly faces who offered so much help and support, particularly at the beginning of my nursing career. Working alongside experienced nurses in the neonatal unit has provided me with some invaluable knowledge and experience to gain myself as a newly qualified nurse.



“Working in the neonatal unit is such a rewarding role and the impact that you have as a nurse on these babies and their families is so, so fulfilling.



“If you are a newly qualified nurse due to qualify or looking for a change in your nursing career I would encourage you to come to Altnagelvin’s Neonatal Unit.

“We look forward to welcoming you in the future!”