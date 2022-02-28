Appeal for donations to help Ukraine humanitarian efforts

A doctor from Rockfield Medical Centre in Ballymena and her sister are appealing for donations to help families in Ukraine.

As the Russian aggression against the people of Ukraine continues a number of donation hubs are being set up across Northern Ireland.

Dr Monika Tobolska and her sister Joanna Tobolska-Walczuk have organised a local collection in response to the humanitarian crises.

They said: “Due to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine we will be organising an emergency collection of the most needed items for the war refugees.

“Lots of people, often with small children, are fleeing to the eastern border of Poland, near our hometown Lublin. We will be linking with the refugee centres located in and nearby. Any help will be very much appreciated.”

They are appealing for items including clean blankets, bed clothes, sleeping bags, personal hygiene goods, towels, ready to eat canned food (not requiring heating or further cooking), nappies, milk powder for babies, dressings, bandages (factory packed), warm socks, new underwear (male, female and child), toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, antiseptic hand gels/sprays etc), toilet roll and paper towels, sanitary towels, wet wipes, paper plates, cups, single use cutlery etc, dry food (fruits, nuts, crackers, cornflakes, rice crackers etc) coffee, tea, salt, sugar and bottled water and other beverages.

The pickup point will be available Monday through Friday from 1pm to 6pm at Rockfield Medical Center, Ballymena, 73 Doury Road, BT43 6JD.

The gifts from Ballymena will most likely be transported to Poland next weekend and will go to the most needy centers along the eastern border (Lublin, Hrubieszów).