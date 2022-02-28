McGurk welcomes second Park and Ride Consultation Event

SINN Féin councillor Kathleen McGurk has welcomed confirmation that the Department of Infrastructure intends to hold a second consultation event surrounding the new proposed Park and Ride at Dungiven.

Speaking on Friday where she received written confirmation of the Department’s intention to hold another event around mid-March, Councillor McGurk said: “Following the original consultation event held at the beginning of February, I made a representation to DfI to request another event was considered.

"There were technical difficulties on the night of the first event, and the format of the meeting did not adequately address the concerns and queries from Dungiven residents as there was limited opportunity to engage with the presenters.

"It was also disappointing that Translink did not attend, given they are a partner in the development of the Park and Ride.

"I will once again be writing to Translink to request that Translink attend the new consultation event and express the importance for them to hear the views of local people and communicate their plans for connectivity to Dungiven and the surrounding area.

She concluded: "I am also pleased that the department have agreed to a physical event, to be held in Dungiven Library.

"This will ensure the event is accessible to as many people as possible and hopefully allow for a more interactive format.”