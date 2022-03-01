Antrim Health centre waiting area reopens after months of complaints

THE waiting area at Antrim Health Centre is understood to have reopened after months of patients standing out in the cold.

At the start of February, the Antrim Guardian reported on how a awaited shelter for the facility was to be delivered at the end of the month.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the elderly, pregnant and vulnerable have been asked to wait outside the premises rather than inside the waiting room - even during scorching heat and freezing conditions.

A contractor to construct a shelter was a appointed late last year.

However many pointed out that this was too little, too late noting that there are no restrictions in health centres at Templepatrick or Randalstown.

Many local residents said that even veterinary surgeries are letting clients wait inside.

The Guardian has reported on the row since the beginning of the pandemic.

Even though there is a large central waiting room in the complex, the decision was taken early in 2020 to leave the 24,000 local people who depend upon it, waiting outside.

After complaints about patients having to receive flu jabs in a tent outside the premises last year, a flu vaccine and booster clinic was arranged in a unit of Castle Mall.

An ‘Open waiting rooms in Antrim Health Centre’ petition was launched on the Change.org platform and has been signed by over 600 locals.

However now there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.

South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron announced: “I’ve received the following update in response to a large number of Antrim constituents who had been in touch regarding the waiting area;

“Health centre waiting areas will allow controlled access from February 28 while still adhering to infection control guidelines.”

She added: “It must be said that the GPs and staff in Antrim Health Centre continue to work extremely hard, under a lot of pressure, to deliver a quality service to their patients as they have done throughout the pandemic.

“With increased workloads and managing the restrictions placed on them it has been challenging.

“As a patient of this centre myself, I know full well the great care that they provide and I want to again put on record my thanks to all of them for their work.

“With restrictions easing, I am glad to see this initial controlled access can begin on Monday. I hope this can be eased further as soon as able.

“Ultimately, Antrim does need a larger, new Health Centre to greater facilitate our growing local population needs.

“This is something I have been actively lobbying on for some time and continue to work towards this goal.”

In January, the Antrim Guardian reported on how Apricot Health Ltd, which is already behind the new health centre in Ballyclare, has a vision for a multi-disciplinary, GP-led and designed facility in the footprint of a car park beside the existing Civic Centre in the Steeple parklands.