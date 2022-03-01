Armagh Men's Shed receives £113,000 booster from lottery

ARMAGH Men’s Shed has received a major boost from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The group has received grant aid of over £113,000 to fund its activities

It was one of 177 community projects across the province getting a share of £4,978,381 in the latest round of grants.

In all 15 projects in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area received suport.

This includes awarding groups who are tackling local issues such as helping communities connect, improving mental health and supporting the environment.

Armagh Men’s Shed will use a £113,733 grant to build on their drop-in sessions by delivering a programme of physical and mental health activities for men in the Armagh City and District area.

Over five years the project will organise targeted health activity to share learning, reduce isolation, build strong friendships and teach new skills. The project will also allow the shed to adapt to a more sustainable model.

The Migrant Support Service in Portadown has been awarded a £289,581 grant to advise and support migrants living in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid Ulster council areas.

Over three years the project will provide migrants with advice, confidence and knowledge to deal with issues such as seeking settlement, employment and recovery from COVID-19.

TTBS (Train 2Be Smart) Juniors in Lurgan is using a £5,830 grant to purchase equipment to continue their environmental project. The children will learn how to make new toys and other items from recycled and composted plastic bottle tops.

Also receiving funding in the area are 1st Dromore Guide Company, 1st Mountnorris Guide Unit, Annahinchago Rural Development Association, Armagh Child Contact Centre, Banbridge Royal British Legion Club, Crosskeys Victoria Flute Band, Derrykeevan Community Assocation, J29 Project, REACT, Richmount Rural Community Association, St. Ronan's College (Lurgan) and The Fitzone Foundation.

Thanks to National Lottery players more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact every day that our funded projects have across communities in Northern Ireland.

“These new grants are supporting a diverse range of projects, who are meeting the needs of people, helping them to rebuild and thrive.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit the website www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland or see social media.