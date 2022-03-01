BBC Two's Mastermind seeking contenders

BBC Two’s Mastermind is currently scouring the UK to find contenders for the next series which will be filmed in Belfast!

Although applications close on Monday, May 9 at midnight, anyone interested apply as soon as possible as casting is currently underway.

Entry is open to UK residents (including Channel Islands & the Isle of Man) who are aged 18 or over.

Hat Trick/Hindsight are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible.

Please email mastermind.hth@ hattrick.com to request an application form (it takes just 10 minutes to complete).