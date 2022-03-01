BBC Two's Mastermind seeking contenders

Rachel McNabb

Reporter:

Rachel McNabb

BBC Two’s Mastermind is currently scouring the UK to find contenders for the next series which will be filmed in Belfast!

Although applications close on Monday, May 9 at midnight, anyone interested apply as soon as possible as casting is currently underway.

Entry is open to UK residents (including Channel Islands & the Isle of Man) who are aged 18 or over.

Hat Trick/Hindsight are committed to making programmes as inclusive as possible.

Please email mastermind.hth@ hattrick.com to request an application form (it takes just 10 minutes to complete).

