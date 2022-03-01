Child murder in Ballycraigy

WITH inflation hitting a 30-year high, fuel bills soaring and the economy still reeling from two years of a global pandemic, many household budgets are being stretched to breaking point.

But the hardships are nothing to the aching poverty that was all too prevalent in 19th century Antrim.

It was immortalised by Alexander Irvine in ‘My Lady of the Chimney Corner’ when he recalled the grinding hunger that blighted the lives of ordinary working folk.

Antrim’s most famous literary son went on to live a life of privilege, dining with Presidents and Kings, breathing his last in Hollywood in 1941.

But for many of the people he left behind, times were tough - and it forced some to make unimaginable choices.

One such case came to light 150-years-ago in the spring of 1872.

Coroner Alexander Markham was presiding over an Inquest in the Boardroom of the town’s imposing Union Workhouse.

He was there to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby girl.

The tiny, lifeless body had been found in a stream in Ballycraigy - and her mother Emily Johnston had been taken into custody.

Outwardly the disturbing case bore tragic similarities to another heard by Mr Markham in Antrim town 10-years previously.

In that instance a child’s body had been pulled from the river at Plaskett’s Bridge near the town by a man called Weir, who was a caretaker at Shane’s Castle.

The 10-month-old, who was called William Connor, was emaciated.

“He had always been delicate and from want of nourishing food, and from bad care,” the court heard.

On the day of his death Nancy, his mother, had visited the local woman who nursed the infant while she went out to work. She told her that she was putting the boy into the care of a relative instead.

Two hours later William was pulled from the river. Cause of death: ‘suffocation from being immersed in water’.

Fast forward to 1872 and the swearing in of another jury consisting of Messrs. Robert Johnston (foreman), William Henry Camlin, Robert Macnaughten, Thomas Fisher, John Kirk, Michael McEnearney, Robert Steele, John Crawford, Mathew King, Charles M'Guckin, David Toner, Michael Fenigan, Richard Mullan and Graham Shannon.

First to take the stand was Alexander Milliken, who had been driving his cart along the public road leading from Ballycraigy to Newpark on that fateful April day.

His attention was drawn to two children, who called him to come and look into the ditch by the roadside.

He went and saw the body of a child lying in the river. He later recalled that the youngster's head ‘was covered with mud’.

He could not say whether the child had been thrown in or carried down by the flood, which had been ‘pretty high’ on the preceding day.

Witness Jane McQuade deposed that she saw the body of a child later lying dead in the workhouse, but could not identify it.

She knew the prisoner, Emily Johnston, however. She recalled that Emily had given her mother a child to nurse the previous July.

But on March 5 her mother had sent her into Antrim to tell Emily Johnston to come and take away her child, as it was ‘not convenient’ for her mother to keep it any longer.

The prisoner returned with her to Burnside, her mother’s residence, on the same day, and took away the child, which was about nine-months-old.

It was ‘pretty late’ in the evening when she went away, and the witness asked her if she was not afraid to go alone. Emily she said not, as she thought the girl with whom she lodged would meet her on the way.

She said she was lodging in the house of John Conlon in Antrim. She also said a man named Thomas Stewart was the father of the child.

She took up the child ‘in a very kindly way, kissed it, and said it would lie on its mother’s breast that night’.

The child was not well, however, and Jane’s mother had put some flannel round her neck.

The piece of cloth found around the dead child’s neck was produced in court, and the witness confirmed it was the same. The infant was also wearing the same clothes she had been on the day she left Burnside.

Next to give evidence was Lucinda Young, who also knew the prisoner.

She lodged in her stepfather John Conlon’s house in Antrim

She was aware that Emily had a child ‘out at nurse’ with Mrs McQuade.

She recollected Mrs McQuade’s daughter coming into Antrim, and telling the prisoner to take away the child, as her sister was not well.

She went to meet Emily coming back from Burnside to tell her that her stepfather had come back, and she could not allow her into the house.

She met the prisoner on the outskirts of town and said she had given the child to a girl named Kinnen, who said she would ‘keep it for her’ until she got a place.

Emily returned to Antrim with Jane and stayed with her for a fortnight.

During this time she found employment with Mr Lawther.

There was no sign of the baby.

Lucinda eventually asked how the child was, and she said ‘it was dead and buried’.

She asked her who was at the funeral, and she said two boys of the name of Kinnen took the child to Donegore and buried her.

Mary Ann McQuade, the local woman who tended the child practically all her short life, was next to give her evidence.

She said the baby was barely three-weeks-old when she began nursing her - with Emily’s mistress, Mrs Kilpatrick, picking up the tab.

She kept the child for seven months and one week, and she was always in the best of health, except when she had a slight cold.

She never saw the baby again after she was taken by her mother on March 5.

Mrs McQuade confirmed that the clothes produced before the court belonged to the child - and she was wearing them when the prisoner took her away.

Dr Andrew Speering examined the body in the workhouse, assisted by Dr Taggart.

He found no external marks of violence on the body. Indeed, both internally and externally she was ‘in a perfectly healthy state’.

The doctors found no appearances on the body to lead them to believe the child had drowned - however, he could not rule out the possibility that the youngster had been suffocated.

Food found in the child’s stomach had been retained for further analysis.

A perplexing case, to be sure - and sadly it has been impossible to determine the final outcome.

The inquest was adjourned and the prisoner was removed to custody.

In July 1872 the case was back before the High Court, with Emily Johnston charged as an accessory to her infant child’s death.

Concerned by the infant mortality rate, Parliament passed The Infant Life Protection Act in October of that year.

The absence of forensic evidence undoubtedly made it more difficult to amass the required burden of proof - but some cases were simpler to assess.

In 1880 local woman Mary Ellen Pritchard was found guilty of murdering her child. After ‘almost severing the head’, she concealed the body in a bag in her room.

It was soon discovered and she was sentenced to hang.