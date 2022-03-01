Fancy staying in a hotel with no bath? Welcome to Antrim town back in 1929!

IT’S easy to be blasé when it comes to Antrim.

When it received a dishonourable mention in the latest edition of the charmingly titled ‘Crap Towns’ there was no shortage of righteous indignation from many of its outraged citizens.

But for others, the news was greeted with a shrug of the shoulders. Fair enough, they thought. After all, this was a town that bulldozed a castle.

A bit rough around the edges and largely unloved, it would be fair to say that the county town has had a bit of an image problem.

But then something rather remarkable happened.

Investment was poured into Antrim’s neglected beautyspots, principally the Castle Gardens and the Lough Shore.

These magnificent assets had been hiding in plain sight for decades, but when these jewels in the town’s tourist crown were finally polished, they shone.

And soon the visitors were flocking back. Thousands of them.

But it just a fraction of the travellers who once made this a home from home during the summer months.

Yes, incredible as it might seem, Antrim was once one of the premier holiday destinations in the province - a fact underlined by the grand hotels that once lined the High Street.

Four decades ago the last of these establishments came crashing down, marking the sudden end of a golden era.

A century ago, the town’s central location made it a bona fide tourist mecca and at a time four hotels did a roaring trade.

It was a diverse market too, ranging from a comfortable suite for the wealthy adventurer to a modest ‘bed and board’ for the weary traveller.

But there was certainly something for everyone to enjoy.

The oldest and grandest of them all had to be the Massereene Arms.

Founded in 1754, the hotel was justifiably proud of its ability to stable eight horses - quite a draw in the days when the carriage was still king.

Aside from its well-heeled guests who relaxed out front on the colonial style cane furniture, the hotel served as the headquarters for the military officers at the time of the Battle of Antrim.

Politicians and the gentry used the hotel for decades, but few created the splash that Mercedes Gleitzer did when she and her entourage rolled into town in 1929. But this was business, not pleasure - for she had made the long journey to swim Lough Neagh!

The national press camped at the hotel eager to photograph the ingénue, who was sponsored by Rolex no less.

The hotel boom was good news for other retailers too. Peter Conway’s souvenir shop, right next door to the Massereene Arms, did a brisk trade during high season - and their 24 hour photo developing service was in demand.

But like all good tourist industries, there was a more affordable alternative.

The Antrim Arms proved a hit with working class folk who sailed over from England, mainly Lancashire mill workers, to sample the beauty of Ireland’s wild north coast.

By 1929 the hotel had catered for over 6,000 guests, and before it perished in a fire in 1938 it claimed to have the largest dining room in Antrim - seating 100 people.

Hall’s Hotel nipped at the heels of the Massereene Arms.

Its status was instantly raised when Lord and Lady Massereene took up residency after Antrim Castle burned in 1922.

As the 1930s approached, five stories were added at the back and three at the front, including a ballroom and 40 bedrooms to cope with soaring demand.

It was a familiar sight to see jaunting cars casually parked outside, and five buses left every morning to visit the province’s top attractions.

During World War Two the hotel became the home to American GIs while British radio and film stars like George Formby were shipped over to entertain the troops.

After the opening of the new airport at Aldergrove, Hall’s merged with the Massereene Arms to accommodate a new influx of international visitors.

But the boom years were numbered.

The opening of the M2 directed a lot of traffic - and business - away from Antrim town. And for the hotel trade, that was the beginning of the end.

It held on until the late 1970s, but eventually the shutters came down on Hall’s.

Enkalon and Castle Street were next to fall.

‘Old’ Antrim would never be quite the same again.

But for those who preferred some quiet respite, there was the Lough Neagh Hotel. Unlike its rivals there was no bar or restaurant on the ground floor. Instead it housed retail shops, such as JM Murphy.

Anyone who has stayed in a budget hotel today will be familiar with this back to basics ethos - but by any standard they took ‘no frills’ to a whole new level!

This was underlined back in 1929 when Mrs Elizabeth Murphy put an application before his Honour Judge Thompson to extend the building to meet demand.

But the Judge for the life of him could not see why. Indeed, he seized the opportunity of the hearing to highlight what he saw as the ‘various shortcomings of Antrim town’. Charming!

When the application was made before him at the town’s courthouse it was stated that the building was designed accommodate a large number of visitors to cope with the large tourist traffic which had been developed ‘during the past few years’ between Antrim and towns in England, mainly in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The court heard that in the last season over 7,000 people had been brought from England to Antrim, and the demand for accommodation was so greet that all the existing hotels were ‘crowded out’.

As The Northern Whig reported, under those circumstances an application was put forward for a hotel licence.

As far as the accommodation was concerned, the minimum was ‘very largely exceeded’ - not bad considering there were ‘at least 72 bedrooms in the building’.

There were no objections from the people of Antrim, either, so it seemed to be a formality.

But the hotel had not counted on Judge Thompson, who apparently considered himself a bit of a critic on the side.

On examining the plans of the building he thought it was desirable that he should visit the building - as ‘several points struck him as particularly worthy of examination’.

He opined that it was ‘a great pity’ that with the great amount of money that was being spent on this hotel ‘some effort had not been made to give it some appearance’.

He noted that all the hotels had been built along the same stretch of the street, which had become ‘particularly crowded’.

“Without meaning any disrespect to the town, it is rather dull and featureless,” said the Judge.

“It is a great pity, when up to £20,000 is being spent, that they did not get a site, and build a house that would be a credit to the place.”

Strong words - and there were more.

The Judge said it was ‘a surprise’ to learn that there was no public water supply in the town.

And he had a point. Who knew that little more than 90 years - within living many for our more senior citizens - that Antrim was ‘dry’.

“In a town that is putting itself forward to attract tourists this is an open scandal, and more particularly so when they have at their very door the largest and finest lake in the three kingdoms.

“I’ve been told that the people have to draw water from the river for domestic purposes, and from wells in their yards for drinking purposes.

“That is an antediluvian method, and I can not understand how it should have been allowed to go on so long.”

And obviously there were consequences for the patrons of the Lough Neagh.

For, yes, in a building designed to accommodate 150 people there was not one bathroom.

The Judge made inquiries, and was told that the people simply did not went bathrooms.

“They never use them, and never asked for them,” came the response - to much mirth in the courtroom.

“Even if that were thought, the opportunity should be provided should some oddity amongst them ask for one,” said Judge Thompson.

“If anyone should happen in a moment of eccentricity to ask for bath he is entitled to get it.”

He then turned his attention to the bar facilities - or lack there of.

The Judge was told that guests ‘did not ask to sit down’, as they preferred to ‘walk about the street or down by the lakeside’.

“That is all very well on a fine afternoon, but it is sometimes wet in this country, and they should have a place to sit down.

“It is surprising that there is practically no accommodation in the hotel for people to sit down and take their drink.

“When people come on holiday they are entitled, if they wanted a tot of beer, to get a place to sit down.”

Accordingly, he refused to sign on the doted line.

“Having regard to the particular class of business which is carried on in this hotel I do not wish to refuse the licence, and consequently I will give them the opportunity to make improvements.

“I will adjourn the application until next Antrim Sessions.”

It is understood that the licence was eventually granted, but you can bet that there were no champagne corks popping at the Lough Neagh.

So next time you rue the state of your budget hotel, take a few moments to consider those English visitors to Antrim a century ago - and remember, bad as it is, it could be worse!