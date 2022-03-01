Mayor urges local residents to donate to Ukrainian aid collection points

THE Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is calling on the people of the borough to do what they can to assist the Ukrainian people.

Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “I have been horrified by the scenes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is heartbreaking to see the fear and panic on the faces of children and all those caught up in this hideous attack, and the thoughts and prayers of the people of Mid and East Antrim are with each and every one of them at this time.

“I commend all those throughout the international community who continue to support the Ukrainian people in their hour of need, and that appreciation extends to volunteers from throughout our Borough.

“While many Ukrainians are steadfastly committed to putting their own lives on the line to defend their country, there are those who have no option other than to seek sanctuary in neighbouring countries.

“For those who have been forced to flee their homes, they have done so with little belongings or necessities that many of us take for granted.

“It is for that reason I call on the people of Mid and East Antrim to do whatever they can to assist the Ukrainian people by donating essential items to dedicated drop off points within our Borough.

“These items include toiletries, tinned foods, baby essentials and blankets.

“I encourage anybody with further information or details to share these with Council so that we may help make people aware.

“Thank you.”

There are currently three collection point in the Ballymena area.

These are:

Ballymena North Business & Recreation Centre, 120 Cushendall Road.

Rockfield Medical Centre, 73 Doury Road, Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4, between 1pm and 6pm.

Country Estates NI, 1 Fenaghy Rd.

Collected items will be transferred to Poland hopefully over the weekend or beginning of the next week.

Please donate generously if you can.