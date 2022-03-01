Tim Hortons makes The Junction a coffee capital!

THE Junction has been branded a ‘coffee hotspot’ with the opening of Tim Hortons today, Tuesday March 1.

The Canadian coffee chain, has thrown open the doors of its ninth store at the Junction, creating 50 new jobs with a mix of full and part-time roles.

The new sit-in restaurant and drive-through will serve hot and cold food and drink, including trademark coffee and doughnuts.

Longstanding tenant of The Junction, Costa Coffee has also rejuvenated its prime location at the retail scheme creating a modern, inviting café space with state-of-the-art facilities serving its ever-popular range of seasonal drinks and snacks.

The recently completed refurbishment is part of Costa’s newly agreed long-term commitment to The Junction.

Starbucks also has two premises in the retail park, including a drive-through facility.

Commenting on the news, Chris Flynn, Centre Director at The Junction, said: “At The Junction we have created a space for customers to relax, socialise and enjoy themselves and the arrival of Tim Hortons to the scheme further strengthens this offering.

“The regeneration of the Costa Coffee store is also an exciting development, an already popular destination with customers, we look forward to welcoming coffee lovers to a fully modernised and refreshed site.

“Coffee culture is growing in popularity and with an increasing demand for outlets locally we’re delighted that we can continue to provide the local community and visitors with a wide variety of options to enjoy a cuppa with friends or on the go.”

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K added: “We began our journey in Northern Ireland three years ago when we opened the doors to our first restaurant in Belfast and have been welcomed with open arms ever since.

“Given the popularity of our current locations, it made sense to launch this newest restaurant with a drive-thru in Antrim so that we can make ourselves available to even more people.”

The Junction is continuing to expand its portfolio with the recent opening of activewear shoe brand, Skechers, and plans submitted last November for a new £10m Dobbies Garden Centre, which will also include a food hall, restaurant and café.

DUP South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke has also welcomed the opening of Tim Hortons.

“Tim Hortons is an excellent addition to the food and beverage offering at The Junction.”he said.

“I welcome the continued development of the Junction and the creation of jobs in the area.

“I was lucky to be invited for a sneak-peak along with my colleague Alderman John Smyth and we were highly impressed with the new store.”