MOYGASHEL'S Linen Green Designer village has been sold.

This Courier has learned that a deal for Dungannon's jewel in the crown, pictured left, has just been struck.

It is understood the Linen Green Designer Village has been sold to a private investor, who does not wish his name to be disclosed, for almost £4m.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper!