Prayers for Ukraine

LOCAL missionaries working in Ukraine have been speaking about their experiences after the country was invaded by Russian troops.

Garvagh couple Rhoda and Timothy Sloane have vowed to stay and assured friends and family they are safe despite hearing three loud explosions close to their apartment.

“The military jets can be heard overhead and we covet your prayers,” said Timothy.

After Kilrea man Alister Torrens flew home to his wife and daughter, days before the invasion, he told The Chronicle how colleagues in Kyiv have come dangerously close to action

Alister described his decision to leave as “gut-wrenching.”

Meanwhile, Causeway Coast and Glens Council lit up its Coleraine HQ in blue and yellow at the weekend in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“As a gesture of support and solidarity Council's headquarters in Coleraine will light up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag this evening,” said Mayor Richard Holmes on Friday.

“Our borough stands with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked attack on freedom and democracy.”

Read the full stories of the missionaries’ experience in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper...