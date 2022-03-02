Donations flood into Rockfield Medical Centre for Ukranian aid appeal

DONATIONS have continued to flood into Rockfield Medical Centre to help aid those who are fleeing from the conflict in Ukraine.

This picture shows the scene at the centre on Tuesday March 1, as cars continued to pull up and drop off vital supplies, ready to be shipped to aid stations in Poland.

The appeal was organised by two sisters, Dr Monika Tobolska and Joanna Tobolska-Walczuk.

They said: “Lots of people, often with small children, are fleeing to the eastern border of Poland, near our hometown Lublin. We will be linking with the refugee centres located in and nearby.”

In an update Monika and Joanna said that the storage facility at Rockfield Medical Centre was almost filled.

They said that although they believed they could manage the donations themselves, due to the volume received, “it took many more people working constantly”.

Monika and Joanna wish to convey a “big thank you” to all those have donated and volunteered.

They said that they have been overwhelmed with generous clothing donations, but urged that infant items, such as baby and children’s socks are needed, as well as baby food.

A number of items are also required such as disposable plates, cups, cutlery, and coffee, tea and sugar.

Meanwhile, a Just Giving page has surpassed its £500 target, and now stands at more than £6,000.

These funds will also be used to help with the appeal.

Donations are still being accepted at Rockfield Medical Centre until Friday, from 1pm-6pm.

It is expected that gifts from Ballymena will most likely be transported to Poland over the weekend and will go to the most needy centres along the Polish eastern border, such as a Lublin and Hrubieszów.

The Just Giving link is https://www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/kelly-lamont?utm_term

=72EVnNPy3