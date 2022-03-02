Banbridge interior designer to feature in new TV programme

A BANBRIDGE interior designer is to be one of the stars of a new BBC NI series which will premiere next week.

Stephen Blakely, who runs his company from the Scarva Road Industrial Estate, is one of a number of local style experts who will be featured on the new show, Beautiful Interiors Northern Ireland.

A number of Stephen's projects will come under the spotlight in a programme which draws back the curtains to reveal what goes on behind the scenes in making some of Northern Ireland's most beautiful homes.

Stephen's work in revamping a house in Banbridge, as well as decorating a sunroom at a home elsewhere in County Down, will be featured in the series, which begins next Monday, 7 March.

