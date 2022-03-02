Banbridge tutor’s student shines in new BBC NI comedy series

Banbridge tutor’s student shines in new BBC NI comedy series

Hannah-Rose Magill

Matthew Dawson

Reporter:

Matthew Dawson

Email:

editor@outlooknews.co.uk

THERE has been wide praise for a local eight-year-old after she starred in a new BBC comedy drama at the weekend.

Hannah-Rose Magill, who is a student of Banbridge speech and drama teacher Sinead Lunny, took to the role “like a duck to water” according to mum, Elizabeth, who paid tribute to both her daughter's tutor and the talent agency which scouted her for the part in 'St. Mungo's'.

St. Mungo's, which aired last Friday evening (25 February) on BBC One Northern Ireland, is a 30-minute programme written by acclaimed double-act Conor Grimes and Alan McKee. It features a young family from England as they embark on a new life in Northern Ireland and despite their misgivings, become embroiled in events at the somewhat lacksidasical local GAA club.

Full story in this week's Outlook, which is in the shops now or buy our e-paper by clicking here.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130