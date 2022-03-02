Banbridge tutor’s student shines in new BBC NI comedy series

THERE has been wide praise for a local eight-year-old after she starred in a new BBC comedy drama at the weekend.

Hannah-Rose Magill, who is a student of Banbridge speech and drama teacher Sinead Lunny, took to the role “like a duck to water” according to mum, Elizabeth, who paid tribute to both her daughter's tutor and the talent agency which scouted her for the part in 'St. Mungo's'.

St. Mungo's, which aired last Friday evening (25 February) on BBC One Northern Ireland, is a 30-minute programme written by acclaimed double-act Conor Grimes and Alan McKee. It features a young family from England as they embark on a new life in Northern Ireland and despite their misgivings, become embroiled in events at the somewhat lacksidasical local GAA club.

