Road safety assessment must be prioritised in Mayobridge - Ennis

Sinéad Ennis MLA has called on the DFI to carry out a road safety assessment in Mayobridge to identify the need for a footpath along the Newry Road amid concern from residents.

Speaking on the issue, the South Down MLA said:

“After speaking with residents, it is clear that there is major concern over the safety of the Newry Road, in particular, the stretch of road towards O'Hare's shop. With a constant flow of traffic along this busy arterial route between Newry and Mayobridge, the Department for Infrastructure must carry out an assessment in this area with a view to implementing new measures to allow for pedestrian access.

“There are many pedestrians who walk along this road daily, which is extremely dangerous for both them and drivers, especially when visibility is poor and evenings are darker.

“Sinn Féin have secured commitment from DFI Roads Service for an improvement roads safety scheme for the Chapel Hill junction, including the long overdue enhancement of the existing mini roundabout. it is time for the Department for Infrastructure to deliver a fully transformative project for the community here in Mayobridge, that includes the installation of a new footpath towards O'Hare's Shop. This would create a real gateway into the heart of the village and enhance road safety for both pedestrians and drivers alike.

“I have written directly to the Department for Infrastructure to raise the concerns of local residents and request that a road safety assessment is carried out at this location as soon as possible.