World Book Day marked with new story set in Warrenpoint

TO celebrate the 25th anniversary of World Book Day on Thursday, 3 March, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has launched a brand new children’s book, ‘The Rhythm of the Night, An Adventure Story in Warrenpoint Municipal Park’.

The book has been created through collaboration with National Lottery Heritage Fund, AmmA Creative Learning, author Declan Carville and illustrator Grainne Cullinane as part of Warrenpoint Municipal Park’s outreach programme of events and activities, which encourages people to visit, enjoy and engage with the Park and its heritage.

Written by local author, Declan Carville, inspiration for the story was taken from the beautifully restored Warrenpoint Municipal Park, especially its bandstand.

