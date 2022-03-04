Driver ordered to pay £6k after Essex tragedy

A KEADY lorry driver has been ordered to pay compensation to the families of 39 Vietnamese people who died in a failed people smuggling operation..

The victims, aged between 15 and 44, had perished from suffocation in a trailer in Essex in October 2019.

They had been on their way to Purfleet from Belgium on a ferry.

Christopher Kennedy picked up containers with people inside, but not the one at the centre of the Essex tragedy.

The 25-year-old is serving seven years for his part in the wider operation.

On Wednesday, the Old Bailey was told he had made £67,050.65 from his role in the people smuggling operation, however, had only £6,094.18 in his bank account.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC ordered the available money should be confiscated and used as compensation to the families of the victims.

His trial in December 2020 heard how he picked up containers in Essex which arrived from Belgium.

His job was to deliver them to a remote location at Orsett, a 20 minute drive from the port.

He did this twice in the two weeks before the smuggling operation which went wrong on October 23, which is why he was tried with the other drivers involved.

Kennedy was not charged with manslaughter but was instead charged with conspiracy to assist in unlawful immigration.

He denied the charge and claimed he thought he was transporting cigarettes, but a jury found him guilty.