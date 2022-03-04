Ederney woman through to final of 'Great Pottery Throwdown' TV show

EDERNEY'S Anna McGurn has made it through to the final of the Channel 4 programme, the Great Pottery Throwdown.

Anna, 57, who works at Camphill Community in Omagh as a social care faciltator, is one of three remaining contestants.

Coming from a generation of farmers, Anna spent her childhood harvesting crops and raising livestock. She lived and worked in Africa for years where she met her partner Skip. Now back home, Anna works with adults with learning difficulties, offering creative workshops.

Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller will decide which of the remaining competitors deserves the Great Pottery Throwdown crown, with presenters Siobhán McSweeney and Ellie Taylor hosting the final, which airs on Sunday at 7.45pm.

Viewers can watch it back on the Channel 4 streaming service, All 4.