New Health and Social Care Employment Academy

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has launched a new employment and skills academy, which offers residents living within the District the opportunity to start a new career in the Health and Social Care sector.

The Health and Social Care Employment Academy is a one-week programme that provides training in partnership with Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT). The programme is delivered by People 1st and focuses on providing participants with the skills which they will need to begin a new career in the caring sector. It is funded by the Department for Communities through the Newry, Mourne and Down Labour Market Partnership.

Participation in the programme, which begins in March, is free and it is open to anyone who is not currently in employment or who is working less than 16 hours per week. Throughout the one-week programme, participants will learn new skills to improve their employability and find out more about the care sector. They will benefit from new interview skills training, in addition to one-to-one mentoring support. On completion, a job interview with the SHSCT will be guaranteed, as well as opportunities to apply for live vacancies within the Trust.

The training will be targeted at equipping individuals with the skills to fill a number of roles within the SHSHT, which include Care Assistant, Domiciliary Care worker and Support workers. For those who are successful in obtaining jobs with the SHSCT, there will be further opportunity for career progression.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “We are delighted to launch the Health and Social Care Employment Academy and support the Southern Health and Social Care Trust as they open the door to new career opportunities. The Academy aims to help participants secure new roles within the Health and Social Care sector, which will have a really positive impact on the lives of so many within our Community.”

Cllr Mason continued, “I would encourage anyone who thinks that a career working in care might appeal to them, to consider signing up and supporting those more vulnerable residents in our communities.”

Southern Health and Social Care Trust Assistant Director, Monica McAlister said, “Delivering care and support is an essential part of our health system. It is so important to many people who are recovering or are living with ill health. Filling these roles has been a challenge particularly over the last 2 years, but those who do this work find it fulfilling and rewarding, even when it is difficult. We hope that the Health and Social Care Employment Academy will identify new candidates who will be able to join our team and help us deliver support and care right across the Southern Health and Social Care Trust area.”