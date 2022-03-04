'Omagh Heritage Workshop: Exploring Omagh's History' to explore town's rich culture

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council in partnership with the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies will host an Omagh Heritage Workshop in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on Saturday, March 26, from 9.30am to 4pm.

The free workshop will explore Omagh’s history and discuss its development through the years guided by historians and guest speakers.

The one-day event will give an insight into the history of Omagh, examining the important developments and events which took place over the years to shape the County Town of Tyrone.

Speakers will give talks on different aspects of Omagh’s history that will provide a greater knowledge of the heritage of the town and panel discussions will invite audience participation and interaction.

Speaking about the Heritage Workshop, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson said: “Omagh as the County town of Tyrone has a rich and varied history and this workshop will bring together an expert panel of speakers with an extensive wealth of expertise to provide participants with the tools to learn about the history and heritage of Omagh.

"I am confident that the workshop will prove to be an interesting, interactive and educational experience for attendees to contribute and learn more about the history, culture and heritage of the heart of Tyrone.”

Dr Patrick Fitzgerald, head of research and development at Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, commented: “In 2022 Omagh stands on the cusp of a major remodelling of its urban form with the development of the Strule shared educational campus. This offers a timely vantage point to look back over the history of the town and ask some key questions about its past.

"The Exploring Omagh’s History Workshop brings together nine speakers to address major themes in urban history which helped shape the town. The audience will have ample opportunity to share their perspectives and pose questions and we anticipate that this event will be the first in a series looking at the heritage of Omagh.”

Speakers on the day include Dr Liam Campbell who will provide an introduction to the history of the site of Omagh with Dr Brian Lambkin, founding director of Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, giving an insight into the town before the Plantation of Ulster.

Kay Muhr, former senior researcher of NI Place-Name Project and chairperson of the Ulster Place-Name Society will be discussing the place names of Omagh and how they came to be.

Jack Johnston will examine the land holding and estate system of Omagh post Plantation while well-known local historian Vincent Brogan will focus on the key aspects of the 18th and 19th Century that influenced the growth of the town. Dr Patrick Fitzgerald, head of research and development at Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, will discuss Migration as a major theme of Irish history.

Darach MacDonald will discuss community relations in Omagh and the major impact these have had over the years. John Gilmour will review the rich photography of the town. And, finally, Janet Hancock will offer a guide to resources in the Public Records Office NI (PRONI) for those interested in the town’s history.

The workshop is free to attend, and a light lunch will be provided on the day.

The Omagh Heritage Workshop has been supported by Department for Communities through the Historic Environment Fund.

To register online please visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk or telephone the box office team on (028) 8224 7831.

